Azimzhan Askarov's widow appeals to authorities of Kyrgyzstan

Widow of a human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov, who died on July 25, 2020 in prison colony No. 47, Khadicha Askarova, once again turned to the authorities. She noted that Kyrgyzstan needs, first of all, justice.

According to Khadichia Askarova, her husband deliberately did not write a petition for pardon, he chose the path of a fighter for freedom and human rights.

«Faith in the highest justice helps me to live. After all, I have a lot to do. Difficulties continue with the house where I live. Together with lawyers and human rights activists, we continue to work on Azimzhan’s cases, overcoming more and more obstacles. Yes, I need strength to continue, day after day, defending the rights to the rehabilitation of Azimzhan, in order to achieve recognition of him as a victim of torture and unfair justice. I need your support and understanding. The heads of state and their entourage changed, and my husband was still behind bars, in conditions that humiliate human dignity. On June 26, the international community marks the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. Those who were subjected to torture and ill-treatment suffer from it along with us, their relatives and friends. I did not sleep at night, worried about him, ached and suffered. Torture is an absolute evil. We need to work to eradicate this evil,» Khadicha Askarova said in her appeal.

Hundreds of victims of torture, about which Azimzhan was always worried and tried to help them while he had enough strength. He had never been indifferent. I want to remind you today how important it is to seek justice for those who have gone through torture and unfair trials.

Khadicha Askarova

The UN Committee found that human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov was subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. The Committee obliged the state party to take the necessary measures for his immediate release, cancellation of his criminal record, including full compensation for damage. The human rights activist filed a lawsuit, where he asked to indicate the measures taken on this decision.

In June, the Administrative Court terminated the proceedings on Azimzhan Askarov’s claim, justifying it by the fact that the dispute in this case did not arise from administrative-legal (public-law) relations between the government and the plaintiff.

Azimzhan Askarov died in hospital of the prison colony No. 47 on July 25, 2020. According to the conclusion of the medical examination, the death occurred as a result of acute respiratory failure.
