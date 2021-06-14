Education Ministry to direct most of investments to solving problems in villages

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan will review investments in the education system and redirect most of them to solving the problems of educational organizations in rural areas. The head of the ministry Bolotbek Kupeshev told during a meeting with the teaching staff in the schools of Suusamyr valley, Zhaiyl district of Chui region. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The minister has been visiting the regions of the country since mid-May to get acquainted with the state of educational institutions of the republic, to meet with teaching staff, and to determine the priority tasks for the ministry.

«During the meetings, school principals complained about the lack of computers and English teachers in schools, and asked to quickly resolve these issues,» the ministry said.

Bolotbek Kupeshev promised to do this before the start of the new academic year.