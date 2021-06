A new mayor has been elected in Cholpon-Ata city. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Two candidates ran for the position of mayor. Berdibek Imanbekov was nominated by Uluu Kyrgyzstan faction and Muktar Chekirov — by Ata Meken faction.

Berdibek Imanbekov was elected a mayor. At least 14 out of 21 deputies of Cholpon-Ata City Council voted for him.