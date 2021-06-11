Six memorandums signed as result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum was held within the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Ankara (Turkey). The Ministry of Investment reported.

The objectives of the event were to inform the forum participants about the economic reforms being carried out in Kyrgyzstan, to strengthen and develop bilateral trade, economic and investment relations, as well as to assist in consolidation of long-term business ties between entrepreneurs of both countries on issues of mutual interest. The event was attended by over 170 representatives of the business circles of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

«During the B2B meetings, representatives of the business circles of the two countries established business contacts and discussed the prospects for development of cooperation with further implementation of joint projects. As a result, six memorandums of cooperation and implementation of joint projects were signed,» the ministry said.