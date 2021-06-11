11:20
USD 84.32
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.17
English

Six memorandums signed as result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum was held within the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Ankara (Turkey). The Ministry of Investment reported.

The objectives of the event were to inform the forum participants about the economic reforms being carried out in Kyrgyzstan, to strengthen and develop bilateral trade, economic and investment relations, as well as to assist in consolidation of long-term business ties between entrepreneurs of both countries on issues of mutual interest. The event was attended by over 170 representatives of the business circles of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

«During the B2B meetings, representatives of the business circles of the two countries established business contacts and discussed the prospects for development of cooperation with further implementation of joint projects. As a result, six memorandums of cooperation and implementation of joint projects were signed,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/197272/
views: 147
Print
Related
Constitution, Kumtor, reforms: What Sadyr Japarov tells about in Turkey
Sadyr Japarov meets with Speaker of Parliament of Turkey
Kyrgyzstan interested in investments and technologies of Turkey
Japarov becomes Honorary Professor of University of Economics and Technology
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Commentary of spokesman for President Japarov
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sadyr Japarov talk about FETO
Sadyr Japarov tells about spiritual and moral development
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey should be increased to $ 1 billion
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkey: What documents signed in Ankara
Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub
Popular
Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey
11 June, Friday
11:07
Sadyr Japarov writes letter to British Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov writes letter to British Prime Minister
10:23
Kumtor case: Deputies Elvira Surabaldieva, Natalya Nikitenko interrogated
10:08
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: MEPs make joint statement
09:50
Six memorandums signed as result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
09:37
Constitution, Kumtor, reforms: What Sadyr Japarov tells about in Turkey
10 June, Thursday
20:42
New mayors elected in Kant and Uzgen towns
20:31
Kumtor’s operations are under jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan
18:40
Former head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in remand prison of SCNS
18:29
Sadyr Japarov meets with Speaker of Parliament of Turkey