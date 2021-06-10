18:29
Japarov becomes Honorary Professor of University of Economics and Technology

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited and got acquainted with the activities of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of the Republic of Turkey (TOBB) in Ankara city today. Press service of the head of state reported.

During his visit to the institution, the President was awarded the title of Honorary Professor of the University of Economics and Technology (TOBB). TOBB President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Rifat Hisarciklioglu, presenting Sadyr Japarov with a diploma and the mantle of an Honorary Professor, noted that there would always be friendly bilateral relations between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov thanked the university for the respect shown, noting that it was a great honor for him.

«After the ceremony, an online broadcast of the tree planting took place on behalf of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the territory of the University of Economics and Technology TOBB next to a tree that was previously planted by the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan,» the statement says.
