Sadyr Japarov tells about spiritual and moral development

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in the closing ceremony of the 4th International Issyk-Kul Forum named after Chingiz Aitmatov, which was held in Ankara city.

The anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey sounded after the heads of state arrived at the event.

«The appearance of Chingiz Aitmatov on the literary arena amazed millions of readers on five continents. The birth of the talented writer from among the Kyrgyz people, who raised the prestige of the entire Turkic-speaking world, came as a surprise. He made an unprecedented leap in the history of the Central Asian republics in the 20th century,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He told about the history of the forum, which was initiated in 1986 by Chingiz Aitmatov himself, for the first time organizing an informal meeting of world intellectuals to discuss the future global problems of mankind and exchange views on them on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake.

The President stressed that the life of Chingiz Aitmatov, his literary heritage, the wise words and thoughts that he expressed through his works are a spiritual treasure that requires deep study.

Sadyr Japarov noted that after he officially took office, he signed his first decree «On spiritual and moral development and physical education of a person.»

He told about the main goals of the decree: along with high moral standards, national traditions, traditional family and social values, education of citizens through universal human values, reflecting the uniqueness and unity of the cultures of all peoples.

«Therefore, as Aitmatov said, human values ​​prevail over certain ethnic and national interests, and the creative power of a rational person opens the way to peace.

At the same time, the role of national culture in the development of human civilization dominates. The world would be different without the same language and the same culture. Preservation of diversity requires multifaceted and coordinated actions,» the head of state said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the World Nomad Games have become a platform for the spread of traditions in the universe. According to him, the Games are an attempt to preserve an important part of the cultural heritage of the nomadic civilization.

After completion of the speeches, the organizers solemnly presented the final document of the forum to the presidents.