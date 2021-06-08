14:21
Repeat elections: Five parties run for Osh City Council

Five parties are running for the Osh City Council. The Territorial Electoral Commission of the city informed 24.kg news agency.

Yntymak, Uluu Zhurt, Bir Bol, Bizdin Kyrgyzstan and Butun Kyrgyzstan have already submitted their notifications. At least 13 political organizations are running for the Bishkek City Council in Bishkek. There are only two running parties in Tokmak so far — El Birimdigi and Emgek.

The deadline for submission of documents to the TEC expires on June 13. The commissions will announce which parties are registered on June 20. Campaigning will begin on June 21 and will last until July 10.
