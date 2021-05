Activists held a clean-up day in Adygene gorge, which is located on the territory of Ala-Archa natural park. A reader told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier it was reported that after the May holidays, many nature reserves and protected areas were inundated with household waste.

«The volunteers collected over 50 bags of rubbish, including plastic and glass. Not only adults, but also children participated in the clean-up. Fostering love for nature and cleanliness from an early age is an important part of personality formation,» he wrote.