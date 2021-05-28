13:47
USD 83.38
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.14
English

House completely burns down due to short circuit in Osh city

Residential building completely burned down on Sagynbaev Street in Osh city. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The incident occurred on May 27.

«One fire brigade was involved in fire extinguishing at 8.50. The fire was brought under control at 9.51, and was completely extinguished at 11.53. The fire area куфсрув 175 square meters. The reason is an electrical short circuit,» the ministry informed.

It called on citizens to comply with fire safety rules, do not use defective electrical outlets, plugs, switches or electric heaters.
link: https://24.kg/english/195554/
views: 112
Print
Related
Furniture workshop on fire in Mayevka village
Two-story canteen burns down in Kara-Suu district
Four people die in fire in Jalal-Abad
15 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours
Car burns down in center of Bishkek
Man dies in fire in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
56-year-old man dies in fire in Alai district
62-year-old woman in serious condition after fire in Kara-Suu
Lowboy trailer carrying 7 cars burns down in Kun-Tuu village
Pensioner dies in fire in Balykchy city
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
28 May, Friday
13:31
Eight people injured in traffic accident in Chui region Eight people injured in traffic accident in Chui region
13:25
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 168.7 million people globally
13:12
MFA of Kyrgyzstan names five checkpoints for departure of Tajikistanis
13:02
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:50
3,512 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 422 - in serious condition