House completely burns down due to short circuit in Osh city

Residential building completely burned down on Sagynbaev Street in Osh city. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The incident occurred on May 27.

«One fire brigade was involved in fire extinguishing at 8.50. The fire was brought under control at 9.51, and was completely extinguished at 11.53. The fire area куфсрув 175 square meters. The reason is an electrical short circuit,» the ministry informed.

It called on citizens to comply with fire safety rules, do not use defective electrical outlets, plugs, switches or electric heaters.