Coordination Council of partners for agricultural development established

Coordination Council of partners for agricultural development has been established in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The main task of the Council is to coordinate existing technical and financial assistance, as well as to conduct a coordinated policy to strengthen cooperation and effective interaction of plans and actions aimed at development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan.

It includes key government bodies, embassies of foreign states in the Kyrgyz Republic, donors, international organizations and financial institutions.

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry Askarbek Dzhanybekov presented the main priorities of the Council:

Food security;

Organic farming;

Adaptation to climate change effects;

Cluster development;

Digitalization;

New sales markets.

«Today we are outlining several priority areas for sustainable development of agriculture in the country and expansion of economic potential. We plan that the Coordinating Council will become a catalyst and a discussion platform that will help move towards the digitalization of agriculture and development of innovations, sustainable development of the agro-industrial complex as a whole,» Askarbek Dzhanybekov said.