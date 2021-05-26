19:14
USD 83.25
EUR 102.06
RUB 1.13
English

Issyk-Kul International Airport serves charter flights from 7 Russian cities

The Issyk-Kul International Airport serves charter flights from seven Russian cities. Press service of Manas airport reported.

Flights are operated to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, Rostov-on-Don, Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk.

Moscow:

  • Ural Airlines operates a flight Moscow — Tamchy — Moscow once a week (on Mondays). Arrival at 06.45, departure at 07.45.
  • Siberia Airlines also operates this flight once a week (on Tuesdays). Arrival at 08.35, departure at 09.35.

St. Petersburg:

  • The flight St. Petersburg — Tamchy — St. Petersburg is operated once a week (from Monday to Tuesday) by Nordwind Airlines. Arrival at 22.30, departure at 00.05.

Mineralnye Vody:

  • The flight Mineralnye Vody — Tamchy — Mineralnye Vody also operated once a week (on Tuesdays) by Ural Airlines. Arrival at 02.50, departure at 03.50.

Rostov-on-Don:

  • Ural Airlines operates a flight Rostov-on-Don — Tamchy — Rostov-on-Don on Fridays. Arrival at 03.50, departure — 04.50.
  • Nordwind Airlines also operates this flight on Mondays. Arrival at 09.30, departure at 11.00.

Ufa:

  • The Ufa — Tamchy — Ufa flight is operated by Ural Airlines on Fridays. Arrival at 14.50, departure at 15.50.

Yekaterinburg:

  • This flight is operated by Ural Airlines on Saturdays. Arrival at 04.20, departure at 05.20.

Novosibirsk:

  • The Novosibirsk — Tamchy — Novosibirsk flight is operated by Siberia Airlines on Sundays. Arrival at 08.40, departure at 09.40.
link: https://24.kg/english/195313/
views: 84
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Russia: Talks with Vladimir Putin to be held in Sochi
Sergei Lavrov approves end of escalation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia presents credentials to Vladimir Putin
Ambassador of Russia: Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Kyrgyzstan will continue
Gasoline prices increase: Russia could restrict export of petroleum products
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discuss border conflict
Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
New flight from Bishkek to Turkestan (Kazakhstan) opened
Six children left without parental care returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: Moscow urges to resolve conflict through negotiations
Popular
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment 80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment
Kyrgyzstan starts development of new national program to combat tuberculosis Kyrgyzstan starts development of new national program to combat tuberculosis
26 May, Wednesday
19:03
Advisor to Sadyr Japarov meets with head of Chechnya Advisor to Sadyr Japarov meets with head of Chechnya
18:54
Coordination Council of partners for agricultural development established
18:46
Issyk-Kul International Airport serves charter flights from 7 Russian cities
18:37
CEC schedules mayoral elections in four cities for June 11
18:29
Appreciation of U.S. dollar starts in Kyrgyzstan