Issyk-Kul International Airport serves charter flights from 7 Russian cities

The Issyk-Kul International Airport serves charter flights from seven Russian cities. Press service of Manas airport reported.
Flights are operated to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, Rostov-on-Don, Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk.
Moscow:
- Ural Airlines operates a flight Moscow — Tamchy — Moscow once a week (on Mondays). Arrival at 06.45, departure at 07.45.
- Siberia Airlines also operates this flight once a week (on Tuesdays). Arrival at 08.35, departure at 09.35.
St. Petersburg:
- The flight St. Petersburg — Tamchy — St. Petersburg is operated once a week (from Monday to Tuesday) by Nordwind Airlines. Arrival at 22.30, departure at 00.05.
Mineralnye Vody:
- The flight Mineralnye Vody — Tamchy — Mineralnye Vody also operated once a week (on Tuesdays) by Ural Airlines. Arrival at 02.50, departure at 03.50.
Rostov-on-Don:
- Ural Airlines operates a flight Rostov-on-Don — Tamchy — Rostov-on-Don on Fridays. Arrival at 03.50, departure — 04.50.
- Nordwind Airlines also operates this flight on Mondays. Arrival at 09.30, departure at 11.00.
Ufa:
- The Ufa — Tamchy — Ufa flight is operated by Ural Airlines on Fridays. Arrival at 14.50, departure at 15.50.
Yekaterinburg:
- This flight is operated by Ural Airlines on Saturdays. Arrival at 04.20, departure at 05.20.
Novosibirsk:
- The Novosibirsk — Tamchy — Novosibirsk flight is operated by Siberia Airlines on Sundays. Arrival at 08.40, departure at 09.40.