Issyk-Kul International Airport serves charter flights from 7 Russian cities

The Issyk-Kul International Airport serves charter flights from seven Russian cities. Press service of Manas airport reported.

Flights are operated to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, Rostov-on-Don, Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk.

Moscow:

Ural Airlines operates a flight Moscow — Tamchy — Moscow once a week (on Mondays). Arrival at 06.45, departure at 07.45.

Siberia Airlines also operates this flight once a week (on Tuesdays). Arrival at 08.35, departure at 09.35.

St. Petersburg:

The flight St. Petersburg — Tamchy — St. Petersburg is operated once a week (from Monday to Tuesday) by Nordwind Airlines. Arrival at 22.30, departure at 00.05.

Mineralnye Vody:

The flight Mineralnye Vody — Tamchy — Mineralnye Vody also operated once a week (on Tuesdays) by Ural Airlines. Arrival at 02.50, departure at 03.50.

Rostov-on-Don:

Ural Airlines operates a flight Rostov-on-Don — Tamchy — Rostov-on-Don on Fridays. Arrival at 03.50, departure — 04.50.

Nordwind Airlines also operates this flight on Mondays. Arrival at 09.30, departure at 11.00.

Ufa:

The Ufa — Tamchy — Ufa flight is operated by Ural Airlines on Fridays. Arrival at 14.50, departure at 15.50.

Yekaterinburg:

This flight is operated by Ural Airlines on Saturdays. Arrival at 04.20, departure at 05.20.

Novosibirsk: