Borrowers of microcredit companies hold rally near Government House

Borrowers of microcredit companies held a rally outside the Government House in Bishkek today. About 10 women participated in the rally.

According to them, they took loans from microcredit companies, some became victims of fraud, others lost their homes due to debts.

The women want to meet with the president. They do not demand writing off their debts, but ask for time to pay back loans and interest.

This is already not the first protest with similar requirements. Some 15 women in Alamedin district s aid they were ready for self-immolation in the building of the rural administration. They doused themselves with gasoline and brought a gas cylinder with them. One of the protesters toldthat women took money at interest from private individuals and commercial banks three years ago, but could not repay loans on time. All the participants of the protest were single mothers and demanded to cancel the interest debts accumulated over three years.

The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov held negotiations with women-borrowers. He promised to resolve the issue in the near future, but the rallies continue.