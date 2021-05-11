Documentary about best football player of Kyrgyzstan filmed in Kazakhstan

Documentary film about the best football player of Kyrgyzstan in 2019 Gulzhigit Alykulov «Zhiga» was shot by Kairat Football Club (Kazakhstan). The video was posted on the FC YouTube channel.

The football player tells about the beginning of his career, cultures of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, work for the Almaty club and much more.

Kairat FC entered into an employment agreement with the midfielder of the Kyrgyz national team Gulzhigit Alykulov in early 2020. The contract with the club has been extended until the end of 2023.

He was named the best player of 2019 by the Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan.