International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 152.49 million for month

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan did not decrease, but grew for the first time in the past eight months. Official website of the National Bank of the country says.

As a result of April 2021, the reserves reached $ 2,675.58 billion. Over the month, they increased by $ 152.49 million. The figure has dropped by $ 395.6 million compared to August 2020, but compared to April 2020, on the contrary, grew by $ 277.99 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The National Bank conducted 29 interventions in 2020, selling $ 467,150 million. Since the beginning of 2021, the National Bank has conducted five interventions, selling $ 208.2 million in the foreign exchange market.
