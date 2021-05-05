14:56
USD 84.79
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.13
English

President's message: Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan to be reformed

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a new Constitution today.

Sadyr Japarov addressed a message to the people. He told about the reform that would be carried out in the country’s Armed Forces.

According to him, serious changes are needed in the Armed Forces, he called it a reform, which includes two main directions.

It is necessary to organize the army according to the principle of special units, fully trained and technologically equipped to conduct military operations in mountainous conditions.

Sadyr Japarov

Kyrgyzstan will switch to creation of «people’s guards». This system, according to the head of state, provides a high level of mobilization readiness of the population living in border areas, ability to concentrate significant forces against military threats and attacks.
link: https://24.kg/english/192966/
views: 133
Print
Related
President's message: Sadyr Japarov tells how he plans to run country
President's message: Sadyr Japarov voices priorities in foreign policy
President's message: Energy sector and agriculture need reforms
Sadyr Japarov: Courts and police violate the main value - justice
President's message: What economic reforms Sadyr Japarov proposes
Message to people: Sadyr Japarov outlines main current issues
President of Kyrgyzstan signs new Constitution
Border conflict: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to families of victims
Sadyr Japarov calls on Kyrgyzstanis to stay calm
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov, Kamchybek Tashiev held in Bishkek
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area
Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages
5 May, Wednesday
14:50
Price of gasoline grows by quarter in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Price of gasoline grows by quarter in Kyrgyzstan since...
14:41
COVID-19 found in lions at zoo in India
14:02
How Golovnoy strategic water distribution point looks like after conflict
13:38
New heads of districts in Batken region appointed
13:31
President's message: Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan to be reformed