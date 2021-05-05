President's message: Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan to be reformed

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a new Constitution today.

Sadyr Japarov addressed a message to the people. He told about the reform that would be carried out in the country’s Armed Forces.

According to him, serious changes are needed in the Armed Forces, he called it a reform, which includes two main directions.

It is necessary to organize the army according to the principle of special units, fully trained and technologically equipped to conduct military operations in mountainous conditions. Sadyr Japarov

Kyrgyzstan will switch to creation of «people’s guards». This system, according to the head of state, provides a high level of mobilization readiness of the population living in border areas, ability to concentrate significant forces against military threats and attacks.