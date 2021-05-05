Sadyr Japarov: Courts and police violate the main value - justice

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a new Constitution today.

Sadyr Japarov addressed a message to the people. He focused on the work of the state law enforcement system.

The activities of law enforcement agencies and the judiciary have become the main source of risks that threaten human rights and security. Sadyr Japarov

According to the president, the judiciary and law enforcement agencies violate the basic values ​​of Kyrgyz society — justice and freedom.

«I see two main reasons for this. The first is the deeply rooted «presumption of guilt» that determines the position and attitude of investigators, prosecutors and judges. Without investigating the incident to the end, they immediately consider a person as a criminal and begin to prove their guilt. Even before the verdict is pronounced, the press services write that people have been charged with the most serious crimes! The investigation must be impartial and the court — fair! The second reason for the population’s distrust of the law enforcement and judicial systems is corruption, which allows buying any conclusion of an investigator, any verdict of a court,» the President said.

He admitted that for many years they have been talking about reform of law enforcement agencies and the judicial system, but so far no effective work has been done to change this situation.

Social and economic development of the country is impossible without the rule of law, without guarantees of the security of the citizens.

The reform of the law enforcement system should be aimed primarily at restoring the rule of law and public confidence in state institutions.

It is necessary to radically change and improve personnel policy, training of law enforcement officers.

It is necessary to establish personal criminal and material liability of police officers, investigators, prosecutors, courts for unfounded accusations.

«Despite the complexity, an inventory of all laws has begun. This work will be productive, and I instruct the state bodies to carry out it efficiently. In recent years, crimes against vulnerable groups, such as attacks on women, children and property, have caused a large public outcry. I believe that the responsibility for such crimes should be toughened. Therefore, I instructed to prepare the appropriate amendments to the law. At the same time, we must continue to work to humanize petty crime laws. It is necessary to ensure correct classification of such crimes by the investigators and the court,» the President noted.