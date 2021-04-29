Security Council Secretary of Kyrgyzstan attends CSTO summit in Dushanbe

Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CSTO member states met in Dushanbe with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Media report.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of combating threats, including risks associated with COVID-19 pandemic, acute global social, economic and financial crisis, their impact on national security and economy, biosafety and drug trafficking. The leader of Tajikistan noted the need to strengthen and expand cooperation within the organization.

Today Dushanbe will host a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils, and the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Ryskeldi Musaev will also take part in it. A meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the organization was held on April 27 in the capital of Tajikistan, which was attended by the head of the defense department of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Omuraliev.