19:34
USD 84.80
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.13
English

Security Council Secretary of Kyrgyzstan attends CSTO summit in Dushanbe

Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CSTO member states met in Dushanbe with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Media report.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of combating threats, including risks associated with COVID-19 pandemic, acute global social, economic and financial crisis, their impact on national security and economy, biosafety and drug trafficking. The leader of Tajikistan noted the need to strengthen and expand cooperation within the organization.

Today Dushanbe will host a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils, and the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Ryskeldi Musaev will also take part in it. A meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the organization was held on April 27 in the capital of Tajikistan, which was attended by the head of the defense department of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Omuraliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/192132/
views: 139
Print
Related
Presidents to discuss CSTO reform at Astana summit
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
29 April, Thursday
19:30
Border incident: Seven people with gunshot wounds hospitalized Border incident: Seven people with gunshot wounds hosp...
19:22
Border incident: President meets with government members
19:14
SCNS reports about shootout between military units on border
19:07
Border incident: Tajikistan starts massive shelling
18:49
Two more Bishkek schools switch to online education