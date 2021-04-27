12:32
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $745.6 per citizen

As a result of February 2021, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $745.6 per each citizen. The debt burden reduced by $5 over a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of February 28, 2021, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $4,948.57 billion (419,391.28 billion soms), including $ 4,212.41 billion (357,001.92 billion soms) — external, and $ 736.16 million (62,389.36 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt reduced by $5,54 million. External debt decreased by $9.2 million and the internal debt on the contrary grew by $3.66 million.

According to the results of February 2021, the state debt reached 66 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all in form of multilateral soft loans — $1,908.09 billion (45.3 percent of the external debt) and the Export-Import Bank of China — $1,782.07 billion (42.3 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic).
