Criminal investigators and their accomplice detained for bribe extortion

Officers of the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan detained a police lieutenant colonel, a senior criminal investigator and their accomplice in Osh city and Batken region. They are suspected of extortion of $ 8,000. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

«Victim applied to the police and asked to take action against the employees of the Criminal Police Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Interregional Department of the Criminal Police Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Osh, who extorted $ 5,000 from the applicant for termination of a criminal case against his brother. They started demanding $ 8,000 later,» the ministry informed.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of extortion of a bribe.

«On April 19, the suspects were detained by employees of the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Batken region. The senior criminal investigator for especially important cases, police lieutenant colonel A.N. and a civilian T. B. were detained in Osh when taking a bribe in the amount of $ 3,800 and 340,000 soms. Another criminal investigator, police captain A. А. was detained in Osh city during further special investigative actions,» the press service reported.

All the detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. Investigation is ongoing.