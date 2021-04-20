Two boxers from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at RCC Boxing Promotions

Two boxers from Kyrgyzstan took the 1st place at the RCC Boxing Promotions tournament (Yekaterinburg). Website of the promotion company says.

The rival of Akzhol Sulaimanbek uulu from Kyrgyzstan was Nikita Kuznetsov. After the seventh round, the Russian boxer could not fight anymore.

«Nikita is good physically, but his technique is bad, he was too comfortable for me. I am stronger than him, the victory would be mine in any case,» Akzhol Sulaimanbek uulu said.

The second Kyrgyzstani, Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov, won a landslide victory over a representative of Cameroon.

«This is my second fight in my professional career. I feel great because I won it. My opponent was changed in the shortest possible time, so there was no opportunity to prepare. Before the fight, the coach told me that he is a physically developed boxer. I managed to realize a lot today, but there is something to work on, I will try to show the best results,» the citizen of Kyrgyzstan said after the fight.