Ikhtiyar Nishonov wins gold at International Boxing Tournament in Turkey

Kyrgyzstani Ikhtiyar Nishonov won gold at an International Boxing Tournament in Turkey. The Ahmet Cömert Bosphorus International Boxing Tournament concluded in Istanbul.

Ikhtiyar Nishonov competed in the 70-kilogram weight class and had four fights, defeating opponents from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Germany, and Australia.

He also defeated Australian William Mlacic in the final.

Munarbek Seyitbek uulu, a member of the Kyrgyz national boxing team, also won this international tournament.

The Kyrgyzstani was previously included in the updated Boxing World Rankings, taking eighth place.