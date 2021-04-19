COVID-19 treatment: Human rights activists demand to stop experiments

The head of the human rights organization Bir Duino, Tolekan Ismailova, appealed to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with a demand to stop experiments on patients with coronavirus.

In her letter, the human rights activist noted a number of serious problems that undermine national security and statehood.

«We are alarmed and fearful for the lives of many citizens in hospitals, since it is forbidden to conduct medical experiments without research and conclusions of medical experts, as the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev openly suggests. We remember the horrific experiences of the doctors in Nazi Germany. At the end of the trial of the doctors of the Third Reich in 1947, the Nuremberg Code was developed — an international document on bioethics, the principles of which formed the basis of international agreements. We hope the Prosecutor General’s Office will give its assessment and take urgent measures,» Tolekan Ismailova said.

No one has the right to conduct experiments without patient’s consent, the head of the Ministry of Health must remember this. Tolekan Ismailova

She stressed that human rights organizations expect from the head of state new initiatives to promote new reforms in the Kyrgyz Republic, respect for human rights and freedoms as a member of the UN, OSCE and other international organizations, equal dialogues and expert consultations for decision-making at all levels of government.

Information about use of Issyk-Kul root (aconite) in treatment of COVID-19 caused a public outcry. It is known that no scientific studies of this method of treatment have been carried out. Moreover, the aconite is a very poisonous plant and deadly.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.