Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite

«Effectiveness of treatment using this or that remedy is confirmed only by clinical trials,» Professor and virologist at the Gamaleya Research Institute Anatoly Altstein said to 360 ​​TV channel, commenting on the statement by the Kyrgyz authorities on effectiveness of Issyk-Kul root (Aconítum soongáricum) against coronavirus.

He stressed that there are many folk remedies for treatment of this or that disease. But they are rarely studied properly. The virologist noted that a reliable result can be obtained only based on the results of clinical trials.

«We have a lot of remedies that can be used. If doctors have hope that they can help, then let them try. Until tested, there is nothing to talk about,» he summed up.

The N.F. Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology developed the first Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Russia.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. In the fall of 2020, he announced that he knew the remedies for coronavirus which they used in places of detention.

The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.