About 20 people are holding rally near the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office in Bishkek.

Workers of a meat store in Osh market participate in the protest. They demand to change the measure of restraint for one of the founders of Akif company Sergei Fischenko.

Scandal around non-repayment of a multimillion-dollar loan by Akif firm has been lasting for several years. The security forces are unable to complete investigation of eight criminal cases related to this loan.

Sergei Fischenko is being kept in the pre-trial detention center 1.