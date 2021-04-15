Election results: Members of protesting parties end hunger strike

Results of voting at PECs in Bishkek, where violations were revealed on the basis of complaints, will be annulled. A candidate for deputy from Communists Party of Kyrgyzstan Amantur Manapbaev wrote about it on his Facebook page.

According to him, the protesters met with the Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova.

«Now we intend to collect signatures of citizens for complete cancellation of the results of the elections in Bishkek on April 11. According to Shaildabekova, complaints on the PECs in the capital will be considered within 20 days. We will hold a meeting of citizens on April 16 near the building of the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic to collect signatures and determine further actions,» Amantur Manapbaev wrote.

Официально сообщаем, что результаты голосования в УИКах г. Бишкек где выявлены нарушения на основании жалоб будут... Опубликовано Амантуром Манапбаевым Четверг, 15 апреля 2021 г.

Referendum and local elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council: Emgek (13.87 percent), Ak Bata (12.15 percent), NDPK (10.7 percent), Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (9.63 percent), Bizdin El (7.73 percent) and Yntymak (8.3 percent). Representatives of the parties who did not won a sufficient number of votes held a protest and went on a hunger strike.