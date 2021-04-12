16:54
SCO recognizes referendum in Kyrgyzstan as free and legitimate

Observer mission from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization recognizes the referendum held in Kyrgyzstan as free and legitimate. Head of the mission, SCO Deputy Secretary-General Zhang Haizhou announced at a briefing.

According to him, on election day, observers visited 50 polling stations in Bishkek and Chui region.

«The mission recognizes the past referendum as free, fair, reliable and democratic. Its legitimacy is beyond question. The conclusions are based on the personal observations of the mission and the facts collected on the day of the referendum. It should be noted that the availability of ramps for people with disabilities reaches 83 percent. The total number of voters with disabilities was 18,465,» Zhang Haizhou said.
