National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves two lines down in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 98th place in the updated FIFA ranking, having moved two lines down.

There are 210 teams in the list. The top three are Belgium, France and Brazil, which are followed by England, Portugal, Spain. The national team of Russia has moved one line up and takes the 38th place.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan has 1,240 points.

Matches with participation of the national team are not held due to the coronavirus. Qualification for the World Cup 2022 and the Asian Cup 2023, in which Kyrgyzstanis will participate, are among the postponed tournaments.
