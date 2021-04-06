11:30
Head of National Oncology and Hematology Center leaves post

Director of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology Ernis Tilekov announced his resignation. The medical institution confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Ernis Tilekov himself noted that he leaves the post and voluntarily disclaims responsibility as director of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology of Kyrgyzstan, because he does not intend to argue, make excuses and cling to the chair of the center’s director.

«My life principle is to create and constructively solve problems, which have accumulated in our service. Let me remind you that I took over as head of the center in a difficult year — 2017. It was necessary to build, repair, update infrastructure, medical diagnostic and laboratory equipment, replenish vital medicines and, first of all, it was necessary to give confidence and hope to our patients that we will take care of them and do our best in order the diagnostics and the treatment to be comprehensive and of high quality. Holding the post entrusted to me for four years, I gained useful experience. I regret only one thing — that not all plans were destined to be fulfilled and that even more problems were added against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, and my successor could possibly have even a harder time than me,» he said.

Ernis Tilekov intends to return to the work of a clinician and educational practice.
link: https://24.kg/english/188958/
views: 91
