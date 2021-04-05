Personal data protection: Competition for youth starts in Kyrgyzstan

Best video or informational media product: poster, song, flash mob on protection of personal data competition starts among high school students and students in Kyrgyzstan. Civil Initiative of Internet Policy Public Foundation reports.

The purpose of the competition is to popularize and train the younger generation in personal data protection skills.

To participate, it is necessary to post on TikTok or Instagram account a video (not more than three minutes) or an information product on the protection of personal data topic with the hashtag #Privacydayforkids. After that, each participant will be assigned a personal number.

Applications for participation are accepted until April 21, 2021.

From April 21 to April 27, the jury will select the most interesting products with the highest number of views and likes, and will identify six winners of the competition.

Three winners will be chosen from among authors of published products on TikTok app and three winners — on the Instagram app. The winners will be invited to PrivacyDayforkids conference on April 27. They will be rewarded with cash prizes depending on the place taken. The prize fund of the competition is 80,000 soms.

TikTok:

First place — 20,000 soms;

Second place — 12,000 soms;

Third place — 8,000 soms.

Instagram:

First place — 20,000 soms;

Second place — 12,000 soms;

Third place — 8,000 soms.

The competition was organized by the Civil Initiative of Internet Policy Public Foundation with the support of Facebook, SecDevFoundation, and Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan in order to raise public awareness of the rights to personal data protection and privacy.

24.kg news agency is an information partner of the Kyrgyz Information Technologies Forum.