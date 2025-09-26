15:59
Cabinet of Ministers expands access to data through e-Kyzmat system

Amendments have been made to the resolution governing the operation of the automated human resources management system e-Kyzmat in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the authorized state body in the field of civil and municipal service will now coordinate the work of all state agencies and local government bodies that use e-Kyzmat. The system processes and stores the personal data of state and municipal employees, candidates for the personnel reserve, and participants in competitions for positions.

The authorized body has the right to collect and analyze anonymized data, as well as to ensure consent for the processing of personal data. Furthermore, it is the holder of all data in e-Kyzmat.

The structural unit of the presidential administration responsible for personnel issues also gains access to the personal data of employees of state and local government agencies. The exceptions are the internal affairs, national security, defense, and civil defense agencies.

The resolution also outlines strict responsibilities for system users regarding the protection of personal data — specifically against unauthorized access, disclosure, or accidental loss.

The resolution will take effect in 10 days.
