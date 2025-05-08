11:40
Winners of “Red Carnation” contest awarded in Bishkek

A gala concert and ceremony of awarding the winners of «Red Carnation» festival-competition were held in the Great Hall of the Kyrgyz National Conservatory named after Kaliy Moldobasanov. The City Hall reported.

The gala concert was held to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The importance of preserving the memory of the heroic pages of history and passing on these values ​​to the younger generation through creativity, song and word was emphasized.

The «Red Carnation» festival-competition has been held annually since 2000. Since 2001, the municipality has been supporting this cultural event.

This year, the festival brought together talented performers of different generations, including choirs, vocalists, creative groups from educational institutions and public organizations. The participants presented compositions imbued with the spirit of heroism, love for the Motherland and the memory of the Great Victory.

The winners were awarded diplomas, money and applause from grateful spectators.
