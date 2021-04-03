17:45
USD 84.80
EUR 99.91
RUB 1.11
English

Seventh-grader gives birth to baby: School principal fired

Principal of the school where the seventh-grader, who gave birth to a baby studied, has been relieved of her duties. The head of the District Education Department Talant Emilbek uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a meeting was held. The school principal, her assistant, deputy head teacher and social teacher of the educational institution have been reprimanded.

Related news
Seventh-grader gives birth to baby in Aksy district
«Four reprimanded employees came to me with applications asking to fire them at their own free will. They explained this by the fact that they have no moral right to continue working. I returned the applications to the assistant principal, the deputy head teacher and the social pedagogue. I accepted the principal’s statement,» Talant Emilbek uulu said.

A seventh-grader gave birth to baby in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. According to the head of the District Education Department Talant Emilbek uulu, neither the parents nor the teachers knew about the pregnancy of the schoolgirl.

The police started an investigation into the fact.
link: https://24.kg/english/188734/
views: 125
Print
Related
Madamin Karataev and Nurbolot Usenbaev relieved of their posts
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Talas region dismissed
Chief Editor of Kyrgyz Tuusu newspaper relieved of post
Several officials dismissed from their posts in Batken region
First Deputy Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov relieved of his post
Prosecutors of Bishkek and Osh cities relieved of their posts
Ulukbek Maripov fires his brother from post of head of Nookat district
Nurgazy Anarkulov relieved of post of Chief Spokesman for President
Klara-Gulnara Samat expelled from Ata Meken faction
Popular
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
3 April, Saturday
17:35
Ulukbek Maripov instructs to reduce fines for violation of traffic rules Ulukbek Maripov instructs to reduce fines for violation...
17:30
IRI survey: Main problem of Kyrgyzstanis - unemployment
17:16
Over 200 Armed Forces employees of Osh city to get housing this year
16:54
Sadyr Japarov: Destructive forces are aggravating situation
16:28
Russia hands over mobile microbiological laboratory to Kyrgyzstan