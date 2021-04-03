Seventh-grader gives birth to baby: School principal fired

Principal of the school where the seventh-grader, who gave birth to a baby studied, has been relieved of her duties. The head of the District Education Department Talant Emilbek uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a meeting was held. The school principal, her assistant, deputy head teacher and social teacher of the educational institution have been reprimanded.

«Four reprimanded employees came to me with applications asking to fire them at their own free will. They explained this by the fact that they have no moral right to continue working. I returned the applications to the assistant principal, the deputy head teacher and the social pedagogue. I accepted the principal’s statement,» Talant Emilbek uulu said.

A seventh-grader gave birth to baby in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. According to the head of the District Education Department Talant Emilbek uulu, neither the parents nor the teachers knew about the pregnancy of the schoolgirl.

The police started an investigation into the fact.