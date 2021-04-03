Seventh-grader gives birth to baby: School principal fired

Principal of the school where the seventh-grader, who gave birth to a baby studied, has been relieved of her duties. The head of the District Education Department Talant Emilbek uulu told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, a meeting was held. The school principal, her assistant, deputy head teacher and social teacher of the educational institution have been reprimanded.
A seventh-grader gave birth to baby in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. According to the head of the District Education Department Talant Emilbek uulu, neither the parents nor the teachers knew about the pregnancy of the schoolgirl.
The police started an investigation into the fact.