Military exercises Security-2021 start in Batken

The command-staff and mobilization exercises Security-2021 began in Batken. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The drills will last three days. More than 2,000 people and 100 units of equipment are involved in them, including artillery systems and aviation. Military personnel, employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Health also participate in them.

«At the first stage of the exercises, the participants will perform tasks within the scenario of martial law and state of emergency. Further, the power structures will undergo training in evacuation of population in an emergency mode and protection of a strategic facility — Tort-Kul water reservoir,» the statement says.

A curfew is imposed in Batken and Batken region from today. Public order will be ensured by internal affairs officers around the clock.
