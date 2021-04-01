Three earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Three earthquakes occurred in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Residents of Kok-Sai, Sheker, Kara-Sai villages of Kara-Buura district of Talas region felt earth shocks on March 31 at about 7.40. Their intensity reached 3 points. Their magnitude reached 4 in the territories bordering Uzbekistan.

Residents of Sary-Bulak, Toguz-Bulak, Sary-Kungei villages in Kara-Kuldzha district and Kara-Dzhigach, Ken-Zhylga villages of Alai district, Osh region felt an earthquake with intensity of 3 points at 12.11.

The third earthquake was registered at 22.25 in Bozhoi, Kyzyl-Korgon, Sovetskoye villages of Kadamdzhai district, Batken region. The magnitude reached from 2.5 to 3.5.

No casualties or destructions were reported.