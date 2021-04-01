10:41
President proposes to open Turkic Investment Fund office in Bishkek

«Currently, the Turkic Council has become the most important and prestigious platform for Turkic integration, recognized by the world community,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said, speaking at an informal meeting of the heads of the member countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS), which was held online.

According to him, all states are experiencing consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of state called on the leaders of the member countries of the Turkic Council to unite, since the current situation requires from the Turkic world to respond decisively to the current time challenges. He stressed the key role of the Turkic Council in integration process of the participating states, which have the opportunity to discuss political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and social issues, as well as to bring closer and improve multilateral relations, on the platform of the organization.

Sadyr Japarov noted that a strategic concept «Turkic vision — 2040» is being developed on the initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev, which will become a roadmap for deepening integration. He noted that the Kyrgyz side supports the important document.

The President named creation of the Turkic Investment Fund as one of such important projects and proposed opening its head office in Bishkek. «The Fund will serve as an additional source of financing for business projects in the Turkic Council countries, contribute to the development of entrepreneurship, and provide financial resources to small and medium-sized businesses. By supporting the activities of the fund, we will open a new page in economic relations between the Turkic states,» he added.
