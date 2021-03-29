12:13
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan’s national football team draws tie with team from Nepal

The Kyrgyz Olympic team played a friendly match with Tribhuwan Army Club from Nepal. The Kyrgyz Football Union reports.

Kyrgyzstanis created dangerous moments during the match, but could not use them. In the first half, Ernaz Abilov hit the crossbar of the opponents. In the second half, he did not succeed in one-on-one. In the middle of the second half, Erzhan Tokotaev saved his team after one-on-one with the opponent.

As a result, the match ended in a draw — 0: 0.

The Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan, consisting of players under 23 years old, took part in the Three Nations Cup from March 22 to March 30. The national teams of Bangladesh and Nepal also participated in the tournament.
link: https://24.kg/english/187911/
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plays draw with Nepal at Three Nations Football Cup
Football player Aidana Otorbaeva wins special FIFPRO Hero award
Myanmar - Kyrgyzstan football match scheduled for March not to take place
Midfielder of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team to play for Belarusian FC
Defender of national football team of Kyrgyzstan to play for Yaroslavl FC
Representatives of Paris-Saint Germain hold workshop for Abdysh-Ata players
National football team of Kyrgyzstan retains 96th place in FIFA ranking
Winner of Football Cup of Kyrgyzstan announced
Dordoi FC becomes champion of Kyrgyzstan
Football player of national team of Kyrgyzstan moves to Russian club
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
29 March, Monday
12:02
Kubanychbek Zhumaliev hospitalized to private clinic from SCNS remand prison Kubanychbek Zhumaliev hospitalized to private clinic fr...
11:56
Health Ministry tells who to be responsible for possible side effects of vaccine
11:48
No mutated strains of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:40
70-year-old man gets severe burns in Issyk-Ata district
11:14
Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at international marathon in Tashkent