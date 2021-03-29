Kyrgyzstan’s national football team draws tie with team from Nepal

The Kyrgyz Olympic team played a friendly match with Tribhuwan Army Club from Nepal. The Kyrgyz Football Union reports.

Kyrgyzstanis created dangerous moments during the match, but could not use them. In the first half, Ernaz Abilov hit the crossbar of the opponents. In the second half, he did not succeed in one-on-one. In the middle of the second half, Erzhan Tokotaev saved his team after one-on-one with the opponent.

As a result, the match ended in a draw — 0: 0.

The Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan, consisting of players under 23 years old, took part in the Three Nations Cup from March 22 to March 30. The national teams of Bangladesh and Nepal also participated in the tournament.