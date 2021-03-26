Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to jointly use Kempir-Abad reservoir

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will jointly use Kempir-Abad water reservoir, located in Osh region. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan received 1,300 out of 5,735 hectares of the reservoir territory.

«In return, Uzbekistan gave us 4,100 hectares of land as compensation as far back as in 1973. There are 300 hectares left. God willing, instead of 300 hectares, we will receive 1,000 hectares of land in Uzgen and Suzak districts. This is the result of our negotiations,» he told.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, citizens of Kyrgyzstan will have full access to the reservoir.

«There will be no fencing or military around the reservoir. Residents of Kyrgyzstan can use water, go fishing,» he explained.

The reservoir was built in 1983. Water from two rivers Kara-Darya and Zhazy flows into it. The total volume of water is 1,900 cubic meters. Two hydroelectric power plants, which are used by Uzbekistan, are located on the reservoir.