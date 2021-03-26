12:21
Kyrgyzstan plays draw with Nepal at Three Nations Football Cup

Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan, consisting of players under 23 years old, played a draw within Three Nations Cup.

Kyrgyzstanis played with the team of Nepal. The match ended with a score 0: 0.

Three Nations Cup football tournament is held in Kathmandu (Nepal) on March 22-30. Teams from Kyrgyzstan, Nepal and Bangladesh participate in it. The best two teams will play in the final.

Kyrgyzstanis lost the first match with Bangladesh with a score 1: 0. The match between the national teams of Nepal and Bangladesh will take place on March 27.
link: https://24.kg/english/187689/
views: 107
