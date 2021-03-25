Residents of HPP-2 hold rally near Government House in Bishkek

Residents of Bishkek who live next to the Heating and Power Plant-2, located in the south-west of the capital, hold rally near the Government House.

About 100 people gathered on the Old Square. They demand to legalize the land plots where they live. The protesters demand from the President Sadyr Japarov to come out to them.

«We cannot receive treatment, our children cannot go to school and get a passport, although we pay all taxes to the state. We turned out to be strangers in our country. There was no seizure, we have bought the land plots. Deputies of Parliament, deputy prime ministers, and representatives of the City Hall also came to us. Every time we are promised to solve the problem, but to no avail. We appeal to the president, no one will resolve this issue except for Sadyr Japarov,» Misiraim Kanaev said.

The protesters also expressed dissatisfaction with the statement of the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov that 400 families would have to be resettled in case of launch of HPP-2.