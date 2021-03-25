16:35
USD 84.80
EUR 100.29
RUB 1.11
English

Residents of HPP-2 hold rally near Government House in Bishkek

Residents of Bishkek who live next to the Heating and Power Plant-2, located in the south-west of the capital, hold rally near the Government House.

About 100 people gathered on the Old Square. They demand to legalize the land plots where they live. The protesters demand from the President Sadyr Japarov to come out to them.

«We cannot receive treatment, our children cannot go to school and get a passport, although we pay all taxes to the state. We turned out to be strangers in our country. There was no seizure, we have bought the land plots. Deputies of Parliament, deputy prime ministers, and representatives of the City Hall also came to us. Every time we are promised to solve the problem, but to no avail. We appeal to the president, no one will resolve this issue except for Sadyr Japarov,» Misiraim Kanaev said.

The protesters also expressed dissatisfaction with the statement of the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov that 400 families would have to be resettled in case of launch of HPP-2.
link: https://24.kg/english/187596/
views: 100
Print
Related
Residents of Kelechek housing estate demand to legalize land plots
Rally against property developers held in Bishkek
Rally at Emergencies Ministry: Protesters demand to hold tenders transparently
Owners of vehicles with Abkhazian license plates hold rally in Bishkek
Rally at Jerooy: Sadyr Japarov meets with protesters
Local residents hold rally at Jerooy mine in Talas region
Equity holders of Pegas Ala-Too construction company hold rally in Bishkek
Representatives of Transport Ministry meet with protesters in Zhumgal
Local residents block road in Zhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
25 March, Thursday
16:28
Smuggling of fuel prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Smuggling of fuel prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzs...
16:06
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity
16:01
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan
15:51
Ex-head of Severelectro suspected of illegal enrichment
15:42
Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed