Kyrgyz boxers win four medals at international tournament in Turkey

Kyrgyz boxers won four medals at an international tournament in Turkey. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the agency, the tournament was held in Istanbul from March 16 to March 20.

«Azat Usenaliev won a gold medal in the weight category up to 52 kilograms. Esenbek Akylbek uulu (57 kg) won a silver medal, Erkin Adylbek uulu (81 kg) and Omurbek Bekzhigit uulu (75 kg) took the 3rd places. The national team of Kyrgyzstan consisted of 12 athletes under the guidance of the head coach Daniyar Dzhusubaliev,» the state agency reported.