Rally against property developers takes place in Bishkek.

According to one of the participants of the rally, the City Hall has been selling their houses to developers using forged documents since 2005.

«They are not satisfied with any negotiations. They only need our adjacent territories. Frunze city has been cleared. It’s gone. The builders took away our children playgrounds, recreation areas, parks. They are not interested in the future of our children,» she said.

Protesters demand to create a special commission to investigate each fact of illegal allocation of land plots.

«Stop building up, it’s time to improve,» the people say.