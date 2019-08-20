Kyrgyzstan plans to open North – South road in 2022

It is planned to open North-South road in Kyrgyzstan in 2022. Engineer of the project for construction of the alternative road Zamir Iskakov told today at a press conference.

According to him, there is a delay in tunnel work at the first phase of the project.

«A preliminary project was developed for the tunnel, then a detailed one was worked out. Drilling problems arose during works. There should be rocky soil after 200-250 meters, but in fact the ground is still soft after 800-1,500 meters of drilling,» said Zamir Iskakov.

He added that construction of elevated bridges was 75 percent completed. «By the end of the year, the second bridge will be completed. If everything goes according to the schedule, then the North — South road will be opened in 2022,» Zamir Iskakov said.