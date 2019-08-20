13:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to open North – South road in 2022

It is planned to open North-South road in Kyrgyzstan in 2022. Engineer of the project for construction of the alternative road Zamir Iskakov told today at a press conference.

According to him, there is a delay in tunnel work at the first phase of the project.

«A preliminary project was developed for the tunnel, then a detailed one was worked out. Drilling problems arose during works. There should be rocky soil after 200-250 meters, but in fact the ground is still soft after 800-1,500 meters of drilling,» said Zamir Iskakov.

He added that construction of elevated bridges was 75 percent completed. «By the end of the year, the second bridge will be completed. If everything goes according to the schedule, then the North — South road will be opened in 2022,» Zamir Iskakov said.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
Some sections of North – South alternative road already falling apart
Slow construction of North-South road explained by soft soil
Almazbek Atambayev instructs to speed up construction of North – South road
North – South road to become part of international transit corridor
Construction of alternative North – South road
Construction of elevated bridges on North-South road costs $ 28 million
Lifetime of North – South road to comprise 20 years
Modern tunnel to be built on alternative North – South road
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia
Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev
Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow
Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk