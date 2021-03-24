State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $750.6 per citizen

As a result of January 2021, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $750.6 per each citizen. The debt burden increased by $ 3.8 over a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of January 31, 2021, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,954.11 billion (420,108.67 billion soms), including $ 4,221.61 billion (357,992.44 billion soms) — external, and $ 732.5 million (62,116.23 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt has grown by $25,44 million. External debt increased by $1.3 million and the internal debt — by $24.14 million.

According to the results of January 2021, the state debt reached 66.15 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all in form of multilateral soft loans — $1,908.66 billion (45.2 percent of the external debt) and the Export-Import Bank of China — $1,782.16 billion (42.2 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic).