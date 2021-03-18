Kyrgyzstan needs 3.5-4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to reach 70 percent immunization. Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced today at a briefing.

According to him, there is an agreement for vaccination of about 1.2 million people. The country is to receive vaccines from Sinopharm, which will be enough for 75,000 people. Russia will provide the vaccine for other 150,000 people. The Gavi Alliance promises to provide vaccines for 1 million people.

«But this is not enough. We also need to vaccinate the rest of our citizens. We need to buy vaccines. Therefore, we are negotiating with the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Bank and various charitable foundations to help us purchase the vaccines,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.