Sadyr Japarov to participate in informal summit of Turkic-Speaking States

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) Baghdad Amreev. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President stressed with satisfaction that the Turkic Council has achieved good results since its creation and gained support of the international community. He noted the active work of the CCTS in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, adding that its efforts in this direction help the member countries of the Council to take the necessary measures to stabilize the epidemiological situation.

Sadyr Japarov also stressed the importance of creation of an investment fund of the Turkic Council and locating its office in Bishkek.

In turn, Baghdad Amreev noted with satisfaction the successful results of Sadyr Japarov’s state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which, in his opinion, will contribute to development and unity of the Turkic world.

The CCTS Secretary General promised to assist in carrying out joint work in all areas on the agenda within the Turkic Council, including on the placement of the investment fund of the Turkic Council in the capital.

«President Sadyr Japarov also stressed that the Kyrgyz side would continue to consistently work to strengthen brotherhood and friendship with the Turkic-speaking countries, and confirmed his participation in the informal meeting of the heads of state of the CCTS, which is planned to be held in the near future,» the statement says.
