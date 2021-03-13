Two women detained while trying to smuggle gold into Uzbekistan

Two women were detained in Uzbekistan while trying to smuggle gold bars across the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Press service of the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan reports.

Nervous behavior of two citizens, who arrived from Kyrgyzstan through Duslik border customs post, attracted attention of customs officers.

During inspection of the women’s luggage, they found gold bars, hidden from customs control, weighing 5 grams each with a total weight of 1 kilogram 100 grams.

A customs check is underway on the fact.