09:41
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.15
English

Two women detained while trying to smuggle gold into Uzbekistan

Two women were detained in Uzbekistan while trying to smuggle gold bars across the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Press service of the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan reports.

Nervous behavior of two citizens, who arrived from Kyrgyzstan through Duslik border customs post, attracted attention of customs officers.

During inspection of the women’s luggage, they found gold bars, hidden from customs control, weighing 5 grams each with a total weight of 1 kilogram 100 grams.

A customs check is underway on the fact.
link: https://24.kg/english/186345/
views: 22
Print
Related
Smuggling of eggs for over 500,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of goods from Uzbekistan prevented in Aksy district
Import of unsafe plant products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Smuggling of goods prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of goods revealed in south of Kyrgyzstan
Gold smuggling: Duishenbek Chotkaraev remanded in custody
Smugglers detained on border with Tajikistan
Smuggling for 3 million: Kyrgyzstani detained in Osh region
Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle gold jewelry for 53 mln soms into country
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
13 March, Saturday
09:36
Two women detained while trying to smuggle gold into Uzbekistan Two women detained while trying to smuggle gold into Uz...
12 March, Friday
18:09
President Sadyr Japarov concludes state visit to Uzbekistan
17:57
15-year-old girl gives birth to baby in Sokuluk district
17:46
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree to promptly resolve border issues
17:29
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start joint hydropower projects
17:14
Local elections: 179 media outlets accredited to cover campaign