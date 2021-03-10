09:58
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 74.24 million for a month

Gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan have been declining for the sixth month in a row. Official website of the National Bank of the country says.

As a result of February 2021, the reserves reached $ 2,672.78 billion. Over the month, they decreased by $ 74.24 million. The figure has dropped by $ 398.4 million since August 2020, but compared to February 2020, on the contrary, grew by $ 278.72 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The National Bank carried out 29 interventions in 2020, selling $ 467,150 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/185874/
views: 59
