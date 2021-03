Rally against new version of the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan is over.

Its organizers said that if there is no reaction from the authorities, they would hold regular protests.

Related news Followers of Arstan Alai join rally against new Constitution

«Parliament has neither the legal nor the moral right to write laws now. This is stated in the conclusion of the Venice Commission and many international organizations. The Constitution should be written by the deputies of the seventh convocation,» initiator of the rally, Zhenish Moldokmatov, said.

He stated earlier that activists were ready to sue the President Sadyr Japarov and the deputies for usurpation of power.