Followers of Arstanbek Abdyldaev (Arstan Alai) joined the rally against new version of the Constitution in Bishkek.

Eight people hold banners saying: «There will be no development in the country until great truth is established on earth» and «Constitution must be changed in accordance with new ideology.»

Rally against the new Constitution takes place near the White House in Bishkek. About 50 people have gathered. According to the organizers, residents from regions of the country are going to join the rally.