Raiymbek Matraimov to undergo coronary angiography procedure

Raiymbek Matraimov, suspected of money laundering, is still in hospital.

As representatives of Bicard cardio-surgical private hospital told 24.kg news agency, the patient’s condition is stabilizing.

According to ex-adviser to the Ministry of Health Elena Bayalinova with reference to the Chief Doctor of the hospital Damir Osmonov, as soon as the patient’s condition stabilizes, he will undergo coronary angiography, after which the institution is able to give a more detailed commentary on treatment tactics.

Coronary angiography is a radiopaque endovascular study of the state of the coronary vascular bed. Coronary angiography is necessary in presence of objective signs of myocardial ischemia, post-infarction or unstable angina pectoris, acute coronary syndrome, before elective heart surgery and in other conditions of the patient in order to determine further medical tactics.

The former deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was detained on February 18. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention in a remand prison of the State Committee for National Security for two months. He is charged with money laundering. The former customs officer complained about deterioration of his health in a prison cell, and he was hospitalized in the private clinic.